Sports

St. Thomas scores 97 in shutout win over St. Olaf

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 7:59 PM

NORTHFIELD, Minn.

Jacques Perra threw for three touchdowns, Stephen Wagner added three more on the ground, and St. Thomas beat St. Olaf 97-0 on Saturday to become the second Division III team this season to score 90-plus in a shutout victory.

The Tommies (9-1, 8-0 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) extended their winning streak to eight games and tied a MIAC record with 28 straight conference wins since 2014.

St. Thomas picked off four passes, had two return touchdowns and held the Oles to 71 total yards. The Tommies gained 667 yards.

Earlier this season, St. John's scored 98 points in a shutout win over College of St. Scholastica to open its season.

