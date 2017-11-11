Sports

Edwards has 159 yards, Southern beats Texas Southern 33-7

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 9:40 PM

HOUSTON

Herbert Edwards ran 18 times for 159 yards and a touchdown to help Southern beat Texas Southern 33-7 on Saturday night.

The Jaguars (7-3, 5-1 Southwest Athletic Conference) led 26-0 on Demerio Houston's 74-yard punt return with two minutes left in the third quarter. Elijah Odom's 11-yard TD keeper gave the Tigers their only points early in the fourth quarter and Christopher Chaney's 2-yard TD run capped the scoring for Southern with 11:03 left.

Edwards opened the scoring with a 71-yard TD run with 56 seconds left in the first quarter. Cesar Barajas added a pair of second-quarter field goals and Austin Howard connected with Dennis Craig for a 10-yard touchdown early in the third.

Howard finished 23 of 34 for 203 yards and a score for Southern.

Odom had 118 yards rushing and 50 yards passing for Texas Southern.

