Sports

Sacramento State dominates Cal Poly in 49-14 win

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 12:51 AM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.

Kevin Thomsonthrew for three touchdowns, including a 76-yard scoring strike to Jaelin Ratliff in the game's opening drive, to lead Sacramento State to a 49-14 win over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Sacramento State (6-4, 5-2 Big Sky Conference) had three scoring plays from more than 70 yards out, including a 77-yard return of a blocked field goal by Ernest Jenkins and BJ Perkinson's 77-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Thomson finished 9-of-16 passing for 247 yards, Perkinson had seven carries for 164 yards and Andre Lindsey got 111 yards on four catches, including a 29-yard TD grab late in the second quarter, as the Hornets dominated Cal Poly (1-9, 1-6) in total yards, 465-289, despite running 39 fewer plays.

Also scoring for Sacramento State was Marcus Bruce, who recovered a Cal Poly fumble forced by Killian Rosko to run in a score, Elijah Dotson with a 33-yard TD run and Isiah Hennie, who snagged a 2-yard touchdown throw from Thomson.

Cal Poly was held scoreless until the fourth quarter when Broc Mortensen and Reagan Enger both punched in touchdowns from the 1. Jared Mohamed finished with 125 yards rushing on 30 carries for the Mustangs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video