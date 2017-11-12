Boise State quarterback Montell Cozart is sacked by Colorado State linebacker Emmanuel Jones during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Fort Collins, Colo.
Sports

Rypien's late TD passes help Boise St. beat Colorado St.

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 3:56 AM

FORT COLLINS, Colo.

Brett Rypien threw four touchdown passes, including two in the final 1:41 of regulation, to help Boise State rally for a 59-52 overtime win over Colorado State on Saturday night.

Rypien was 23-of-43 passing for 331 yards and Alex Mattison had career highs of 242 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Boise State (8-2 overall, 6-0 Mountain West).

Rypien's lone interception, with six minutes left in regulation, set up Rashaad Boddie's 4-yard touchdown run that gave Colorado State (6-5, 4-3) a 52-38 lead with 2:58 to go. Rypien led the Broncos on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by his 13-yard TD pass to Sean Modster just more than a minute later.

Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson recovered the ensuing onside kick and, five plays later, Rypien hit Jake Roh for a 6-yard score to tie it with 57 seconds remaining and force overtime.

After a pair of 3-yard runs by Mattison, on third-and-4, Rypien connected with Roh for 15 yards to set up a 4-yard TD run by Mattison that made it 59-52. Then, on third-and-2 from the 6, Leighton Vander Esch forced a fumble by Boddie that Boise State's Tyler Horton recovered to seal it.

Colorado State scored touchdowns on each of its first five possessions to take a 35-10 lead into halftime.

The Broncos, who improved to 7-0 all-time against the Rams, can clinch conference's Mountain Division title with a home win over Air Force next Saturday.

