Kizzire takes 1-shot lead over Fowler in Mexico

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 12:56 PM

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico

Patton Kizzire birdied the 17th hole for a two-shot swing that gave him a one-shot lead over Rickie Fowler going into the final round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

Kizzire shot a 5-under 66 on Sunday morning in the rain-delayed tournament and was at 15-under 198. This is the second time Kizzire has had the 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour as he goes after his first victory.

Fowler had the lead until making bogey on No. 17. He shot 67.

Patrick Rodgers, who was tied with Kizzire and Rodgers to start the third round, made double bogey on the first and 18th holes for a 72 and was six shots behind.

Players stayed in their same groups and began the fourth round immediately, with hopes of finishing Sunday.

