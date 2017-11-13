Mane returning early to Liverpool after recurrence of injury

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 file photo, Liverpool's Sadio Mane, front, duels for the ball with Spartak's Andrei Eschenko during the Champions League soccer match between Spartak Moscow and Liverpool in Moscow, Russia. Sadio Mane is returning to Liverpool after being released earlier than expected by Senegal following a recurrence of a hamstring injury. The forward helped Senegal beat South Africa 2-0 on Friday to secure a place in its first World Cup since 2002. Ivan Sekretarev, File AP Photo