Sports

Russia asks for joint doping investigation with WADA

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:57 AM

MOSCOW

Russian law enforcement officials have asked the World Anti-Doping Agency to join its investigation into new information about doping cases.

WADA said Friday it had obtained a database of all drug-test data from the Moscow laboratory from 2012-15, which could back up allegations by the lab's then-director Grigory Rodchenkov of a vast doping conspiracy.

Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko says the body is "ready for cooperation" with WADA and has sent an official request.

The Russian request comes a week after it claimed to have foiled attempts to obtain the database.

Petrenko said Thursday that Rodchenkov had tried to persuade his successor as Moscow lab director to give him the database, but that she had contacted the Investigative Committee and secured the records.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video