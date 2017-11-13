Sports

Vanderbilt signs its highest-rated recruit in Darius Garland

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 7:58 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew has landed the highest-rated recruit in the Commodores' history with point guard Darius Garland signing his letter of intent for 2018.

Garland signed Monday.

The 6-foot-2 point guard from Brentwood Academy in Tennessee is a unanimous five-star recruit and rated a consensus top 10 player by several recruiting services for the class of 2018. Garland visited Indiana, Kentucky and UCLA before choosing to stay close to home at Vanderbilt.

Drew calls Garland a program changer as the top-rated point guard in the country. Garland will join 6-5 wing Aaron Nesmith from Charleston, South Carolina in Vanderbilt's recruiting class.

Garland is the second five-star prospect to sign with Vanderbilt, joining John Jenkins who signed in November 2008.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video