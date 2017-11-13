Sports

Georgia Southern cruises in 77-53 win over CSU Bakersfield

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:46 PM

STATESBORO, Ga.

Tookie Brown scored 24 points, Ike Smith added 21, and Georgia Southern never trailed in beating Cal State Bakersfield 77-53 in its home opener on Monday night.

Brown and Smith, the top two scorers in the Sun Belt Conference last season, combined for five on the Eagles' nine 3-pointers, three of which came in Georgia Southern's opening 15-6 run.

The Eagles cruised to a 36-19 halftime lead and led by 29 with 7:28 to play after Montae Glenn's dunk.

Smith and Glenn grabbed seven rebounds apiece for the Eagles, who beat Wake Forest 85-83 in their season opener for their first win against an Atlantic Coast Conference team since 2012.

Fallou Ndoye led the Roadrunners (1-1) with 13 points and Damiyne Durham had 12.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

