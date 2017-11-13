Sports

McCray -Pace leads Morgan State past South Florida, 63-53

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:51 PM

TAMPA, Fla.

LaPri McCray-Pace knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 15 points as Morgan State broke into the win column by holding off South Florida, 63-53, Monday night.

After dropping a 76-59 decision at Binghamton Friday, the Bears flew to Tampa and took charge early, building 32-26 advantage by intermission.

Phillip Carr and Martez Cameron each contributed 10 points and Tyjhai Byers grabbed nine rebounds as Morgan State handed the Bulls their first loss after giving first-year head coach Brian Gregory a win in his debut when Stephan Jiggets hit a jumper with 12 seconds left to beat Florida Atlantic.

Morgan State hit 20 of 50 from the field (40 percent) and knocked down 5 of 12 from beyond the arc.

South Florida got 13 points from Terrence Samuel and 11 from Tulio Da Silva while shooting 34.8 percent from the field (16 of 46), including 4 of 16 from deep.

