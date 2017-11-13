Sports

Middle Tennessee holds off Murray State for a 72-67 victory

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:26 PM

MURRAY, Ky.

Middle Tennessee took the lead on David Simmons' layup with less than six minutes left in the game and held on to beat Murray State, 72-67 for its second win of the season Monday night.

Terrell Miller Jr. got to the basket and his layup pulled Murray State even at 59-59, but Simmons did the same to make it 61-59 and Karl Gamble added two free throws to pad the lead.

Gamble added a three-point play that gave the Blue Raiders a 68-62 advantage, but Jonathan Stark got the Racers within one, 68-67 with under a minute left. Nick King hit a jumper and Simmons hit two free throws for the final margin.

King finished with 31 points for Middle Tennessee, which hit just 1 of 12 three-point attempts.

Ja Morant scored 16 points for Murray State, which opened with a 118-61 rout of NAIA member Brescia Friday night.

