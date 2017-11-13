Sports

McEwin, Isby help Utah State rally to beat Montana St. 81-73

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:32 PM

LOGAN, Utah

Koby McEwin had 20 points and DeAngelo Isby added 18 as Utah State rallied in the second half to get past Montana State 81-73 on Monday night.

The Bobcats led 41-40 at the half but Isby quickly changed that, drilling two straight 3-pointers to start the second half. McEwen nailed a trey for a 51-45 lead at the 15:17 mark and Isby followed with another with McEwen assisting as the Aggies (1-1) gradually pulled away to lead 66-55 with 9:32 left.

Isby hit all four 3-point attempts and was 4-of-4 from the free throw line. Alex Dargenton had his first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Utah State hit 56 percent (28 of 50) from the floor while limiting the Bobcats to 43 percent shooting. The Aggies also dominated the boards, 41-28.

Harald Frey and Tyler Hall had 14 apiece for Montana State (1-1).

