UC Davis rallies to beat N Colorado 74-59 behind Moneke

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:34 PM

GREELEY, Colo.

Chima Moneke scored a career-high 28 points on 10-of-21 shooting, Siler Schneider scored a go-ahead 3-pointer amid a 28-10 second-half run, and UC Davis rallied to beat Northern Colorado 74-59 on Monday night to win their season opener.

Trailing 49-46 in the second half, Schneider bracketed a Moneke free throw with a 3 and a jumper while the Bears went scoreless for nearly four minutes, and the Aggies led 54-49 with 6:29 to play. TJ Shorts II hit back-to-back jumpers, Moneke added a layup and a 3, and UC Davis finished with 13 unanswered points.

Shorts had 15 points in his debut, Joe Mooney scored a career-high 14 off the bench, and Schneider scored 10 for the Aggies, who were outrebounded 32-23, but outshot the Bears 51 percent to 43.5 percent from the floor.

Andre Spight scored 20 with three 3s for the Bears (0-2), who led 35-32 at halftime. Jalen Sanders added 15 points.

