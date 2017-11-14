Sports

Gehrig bat from last 2 homers in spring 1939 up for auction

November 14, 2017 9:52 AM

NEW YORK

The bat Lou Gehrig used to hit his last two home runs, in an exhibition game in 1939, is being auctioned off again.

Once owned by actor Kurt Russell's family, the bat is part of a Yankees Legends offering by Heritage Auctions. The entire collection is from one owner and has mostly of Yankees-related memorabilia, including a bat used by Roger Maris in the 1961 season when he hit a then-record 61 homer. There's also a glove used by Mickey Mantle in 1965 and signed baseballs from various Yankees championship teams.

The online auction opened Tuesday and closes on Dec. 10 at 11 p.m. EST. The collection, which can be viewed on Heritage's website , also includes a Babe Ruth bat from his rookie season with the Boston Red Sox in 1915, a bat used by Ted Williams in the All-Star game in 1960.

