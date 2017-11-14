Golf Glance

LPGA TOUR
CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Naples, Fla.
Course: Tiburon Golf Club. Yardage: 6,556. Par: 72.
Purse: $2.5 million (Winner's share: $500,000).
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), tape delay; Sunday, 1-4 p.m., ABC Sports.
Defending champion: Charley Hull.
Last week: Shanshan Feng won the Blue Bay LPGA.
CME Race to the Globe leader: Lexi Thompson.
Notes: The top five in the CME Race to the Globe only have to win this week to claim the $1 million bonus. The leading five players are Thompson, Sung Hyun Park, Feng, So Yeon Ryu and Brooke Henderson. ... The top 12 have a mathematical chance to winning the bonus. Lydia Ko got the 12th spot. ... Feng is now tied with I.K. Kim for most victories on the LPGA Tour with three. ... Minjee Lee became the 16th player to go over $1 million in earnings this year, an LPGA record. ... The top three players for the points-based LPGA player of the year — Ryu, Feng and Park — are separated by five points. Thompson is 15 points behind. ... Thompson has a narrow lead in the Vare Trophy standings for lowest adjusted scoring average. She is at 69.15, with Park (69.26) and In Gee Chun (69.27) right behind. ... Lizette Salas recorded five top 10s during the six weeks on the Asia swing. ... Aditi Ashok of India started the year with conditional status and made it to the CME Group Tour Championship.
Next week: End of season.
EUROPEAN TOUR
DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Course: Jumeirah Golf Estates ( Earth Course). Yardage: 7,706. Par: 72.
Purse: $8 million.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Matt Fitzpatrick.
Last week: Branden Grace won the Nedbank Challenge.
Race to Dubai leader: Tommy Fleetwood.
Notes: Fleetwood tied for 10th in South Africa, meaning only Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia behind him in the standings can catch him for the Race to Dubai. ... The top 10 players in the final standings are eligible to be paid from the $5 million bonus fund. ... Rory McIlroy (No. 11) and Henrik Stenson (No. 13) are not playing, meaning Paul Waring and Ian Poulter will replace them in the field. ... Peter Uihlein withdrew after the first round last week because of a stomach virus. He is No. 18 in the Race to Dubai. The top 20 get into the WGC-Mexico Championship next year. ... Lee Westwood (2009), McIlroy (2012, 2015) and Stenson (2013) are the only players to win the DP World Tour Championship and claim the Race to Dubai title.
Next week: UBS Hong Kong Open.
PGA TOUR
RSM CLASSIC
Site: St. Simons Island, Ga.
Course: Sea Island GC. Seaside (Yardage: 7,005. Par: 70); Plantation (Yardage: 7,058. Par:72).
Purse: $6.2 million (Winner's share: $1,116,000).
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Mackenzie Hughes.
Last week: Patton Kizzire won the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.
FedEx Cup leader: Patton Kizzire.
Notes: Davis Love III is the tournament host. ... This is the final tournament for 2017. The season resumes on Maui the first week of January. ... Brandt Snedeker is playing for the first time since he withdrew from the British Open with a rib injury. He is just inside the top 50 and needs to stay there by the end of the year to secure his spot in the Masters. ... Matt Kuchar at No. 14, who lives at Sea Island, is the only player from the top 25 in the world who is playing the RSM Classic. Also in the field are Brian Harman and Kevin Kisner, who are just outside the top 25. ... Kisner won his first PGA Tour event at Sea Island in 2015. ... John Oda of Honolulu, who left UNLV early to turn pro, earned a spot in the field with his eighth-place finish at the OHL Classic. ... Russell Knox tied for ninth in Mexico for only his second top-10 finish this year. ... Rickie Fowler has 12 runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour and four victories.
Next tournament: Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 5-8.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last week: Kevin Sutherland won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Next week: End of season
Charles Schwab Cup winner: Kevin Sutherland.
OTHER TOURS
MEN
Japan Golf Tour: Dunlop Phoenix Tournament, Phoenix Country Club, Miyazaki, Japan. Defending champion: Brooks Koepka. Online: www.jgto.org
Australasian Tour: New South Wales Open Championship, Twin Creeks Golf & CC, Luddenham, Australia. Defending champion: Adam Blyth. Online: www.pga.org.au
PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Visa Argentina Open, Jockey Club, Buenos Aires. Defending champion: Kent Bulle. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en
WOMEN
Ladies European Tour: Sanya Ladies Open, Yalong Bay GC, Sanya, China. Defending champion: Supamas Sangchan. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com
Korean LPGA: LF Point Championship, JNJ Golf Resort, Jeollanam, South Korea. Defending champion: Jong-eun Kim. Online: www.klpga.co.kr
Japan LPGA: Daio Paper Elleair Ladies Open, Elieres GC (Matsuyama), Ehime, Japan. Defending champion: Teresa Lu. Online: www.lpga.jp.or
