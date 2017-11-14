Lazio summoned to hearing over Anne Frank stickers

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 file photo, Lazio's Ciro Immobile wears a t-shirt with an image of Anne Frank and reading in Italian "No to Anti-semitism" prior to the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy. The Italian football federation has called up Lazio to a hearing following the shocking scenes of anti-Semitism from the Serie A club's supporters last month. After their team’s victory over Cagliari on Oct. 22, Lazio fans littered the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with images of Anne Frank, the young diarist who died in the Holocaust, wearing a jersey of city rival Roma. The FIGC says there was a "clear anti-Semitic intent" and that it "constituted discriminatory behavior."
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 file photo, Lazio's Ciro Immobile wears a t-shirt with an image of Anne Frank and reading in Italian "No to Anti-semitism" prior to the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy. The Italian football federation has called up Lazio to a hearing following the shocking scenes of anti-Semitism from the Serie A club's supporters last month. After their team’s victory over Cagliari on Oct. 22, Lazio fans littered the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with images of Anne Frank, the young diarist who died in the Holocaust, wearing a jersey of city rival Roma. The FIGC says there was a "clear anti-Semitic intent" and that it "constituted discriminatory behavior." ANSA via AP Giorgio Benvenuti
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 file photo, Lazio's Ciro Immobile wears a t-shirt with an image of Anne Frank and reading in Italian "No to Anti-semitism" prior to the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy. The Italian football federation has called up Lazio to a hearing following the shocking scenes of anti-Semitism from the Serie A club's supporters last month. After their team’s victory over Cagliari on Oct. 22, Lazio fans littered the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with images of Anne Frank, the young diarist who died in the Holocaust, wearing a jersey of city rival Roma. The FIGC says there was a "clear anti-Semitic intent" and that it "constituted discriminatory behavior." ANSA via AP Giorgio Benvenuti

Sports

Lazio summoned to hearing over Anne Frank stickers

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 11:34 AM

ROME

The Italian football federation has ordered Lazio to attend a disciplinary hearing after shocking displays of anti-Semitism by the Serie A club's supporters last month.

After their team's victory over Cagliari on Oct. 22, Lazio fans littered the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with images of Anne Frank — the young diarist who died in the Holocaust — wearing a jersey of city rival Roma.

The FIGC announced the hearing on Tuesday. It says there was a "clear anti-Semitic intent" and that it "constituted discriminatory behavior."

There was worldwide outrage after the incident and a criminal investigation is underway.

A passage from Frank's diary was read out at all soccer matches in Italy the following week, while there was also a minute of silence before they kicked off to promote Holocaust remembrance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video