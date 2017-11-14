Lazio summoned to hearing over Anne Frank stickers

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 file photo, Lazio's Ciro Immobile wears a t-shirt with an image of Anne Frank and reading in Italian "No to Anti-semitism" prior to the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy. The Italian football federation has called up Lazio to a hearing following the shocking scenes of anti-Semitism from the Serie A club's supporters last month. After their team’s victory over Cagliari on Oct. 22, Lazio fans littered the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with images of Anne Frank, the young diarist who died in the Holocaust, wearing a jersey of city rival Roma. The FIGC says there was a "clear anti-Semitic intent" and that it "constituted discriminatory behavior." ANSA via AP Giorgio Benvenuti