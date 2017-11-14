Family, friends, teammates say final goodbye to Roy Halladay

Brandy Halladay, widow of Roy Halladay, talks about her husband during a memorial tribute at the Philadelphia Phillies' spring training stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla. Roy Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, died Nov. 7 at age 40 when the private plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. Steve Nesius AP Photo