Toolson has 27 points, Utah Valley beats Idaho St. 84-71

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 11:27 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho

Jake Toolson had a career-high 27 points and Akolda Manyang added 19 as Utah Valley pulled away late for an 84-71 win over Idaho State on Tuesday night.

Idaho State had closed to 57-54 following Brandon Boyd's layup midway in the second half. Isaac Neilson responded with a layup off a feed from Toolson and Brandon Randolph followed with a 3-point play to spark a 15-2 run and the Wolverines pulled away for the win.

Utah Valley (1-2) which opened the season by falling to No. 5 Kentucky 73-63 and No. 1 Duke 99-69, had a 36-30 advantage at the half.

Toolson made both shots from long range, hitting 12 of 15 from the floor. Manyang made 7 of 14 field goal attempts. Neilson added 11 points.

Boyd led Idaho State (0-2), hitting 3 of 7 from distance for a career-best 28 points.

