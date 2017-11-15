Sports

Long Beach State cruises past San Francisco State 95-70

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 12:34 AM

LONG BEACH, Calif.

Bryan Alberts scored 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from 3-point range and Long Beach State got a strong effort from its bench in a 95-70 win over San Francisco State on Tuesday night.

Reserves Jordan Griffin and Edon Maxhuni scored 12 points apiece, combining to bury six 3-pointers, as the 49ers' bench outscored its counterparts 45-22.

Long Beach State's starters fared well too, with Barry Ogalue scoring 15 on 7-of-9 shooting and Gabe Levin adding nine points and 12 boards. Deishuan Booker had 10 assists for the 49ers (2-0).

Warren Jackson topped the Division II Gators (2-1) with 16 points, while Evan Zeller and Brantley Bynum scored 12 and 10, respectively.

Long Beach State had a decided advantage from beyond the 3-point arc, making 12 of 31 attempts (38.7 percent), while holding the Gators to 20.7 percent (6 of 29). The 49ers also dominated the boards by a 51-32 margin.

