No doping charges in UK cycling probe but methods criticized

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017 file photo, Sky team manager Sir Dave Brailsford attends a press conference ahead of Saturday's start of the Tour de France cycling race in Duesseldorf, Germany. Britain’s anti-doping agency says Wednesday Nov. 15, 2017, it won’t bring any charges over the medical package dispatched to star Team Sky rider Bradley Wiggins after the investigation was hampered by the lack of accurate records held by cycling authorities. Christophe Ena, File AP Photo