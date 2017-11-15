Sports

William & Mary holds off Hampton from the line, 83-76

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 9:50 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.

David Cohn gave William & Mary the lead with a layup with just under three minutes to play and the Tribe held off Hampton from the free-throw line to secure an 83-76 victory in their home opener Wednesday night.

Nathan Knight knocked down four free throws in the last two minutes and Matt Milon and Justin Pierce each hit a pair.

The victory was the Tribe's 14th win in their last 15 home openers under coach Tony Shaver. The in-state rivals met for the 20th time in the last 23 seasons and William & Mary now leads the all-time series, 12-8.

Knight finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Tribe (1-1), hitting 6 of 11 shots from the field and converting 18 of 22 from the line. Milon finished with 15 points.

Jermaine Marrow had 24 points to lead Hampton (1-2). Greg Heckstall added another 13.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video