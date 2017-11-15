Sports

Charleston Southern gets its first win of the season, 98-58

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 9:50 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Travis McConico scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Charleston Southern posted its first victory this season, winning in its home opener over Columbia International 98-58 on Wednesday night.

The Buccaneers (1-2) were coming off lopsided losses to Davidson and North Central State but it was their turn for a big victory against the Rams, a National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association school.

Ty Jones added 14 points, Jordan Jones 12 and Phlandrous Fleming 11 for Charleston Southern. Graduate transfer JC Cavin, who played the past three seasons for the Rams and is among their all-time leaders in several categories, hit a 3-pointer with less than three minutes to go to reach double figures with 10 points. That gave the Buccaneers a 51-point lead before the Rams scored the final 11 points.

Charleston Southern scored the first eight points and led by 24 at halftime.

The Buccaneers beat the Rams 90-53 exactly a year ago.

