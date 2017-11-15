Sports

Radford edges East Carolina 73-66

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 9:52 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C.

Ed Polite Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds as Radford edged East Carolina 73-66 on Wednesday night.

Polite was 5 of 10 from the floor and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (2-1). Caleb Tanner and Carlik Jones had nine points apiece.

Travis Fields Jr. dropped a 3-pointer to cap a 15-8 start for the Highlanders and Polite made a dunk to stretch it to 21-10 with 8:46 to go in the first period. East Carolina cut it in the final 2:33 to 37-30 at the break.

In the second half, the Pirates (1-1) took a 55-53 lead on an Aaron Jackson 3 with 8:58 to play. Justin Cousin hit a 3-pointer with an assist from Donald Hicks to get the Highlanders back on top 62-60 with 3:32 remaining and they led the rest of the way.

B.J. Tyson had 16 points and five boards for the Pirates. Jabari Craig led with 11 rebounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video