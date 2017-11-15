West Virginia's Daxter Miles Jr goes for a layup against American during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Sports

No. 24 WVU overcomes sluggish start to beat American 98-64

Associated Press

November 15, 2017 10:03 PM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles scored 20 points each to lead No. 24 West Virginia to a 98-64 victory over American on Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers (1-1) got off to a slow start, staying competitive with the Eagles over the opening 13:56.

WVU shot 12 of 32 (37.5 percent) from the field in the first half and finished the game shooting 32 of 63 (51 percent).

Beetle Bolden added 16 points for West Virginia and freshman Teddy Allen scored 14 points in his home debut. Lamont West scored 12 points, 10 from the free throw line.

Wesley Harris led West Virginia with eight rebounds.

Sagaba Konate, who started at forward for the Mountaineers in their 88-65 loss to Texas A&M in Germany, was listed on the active roster but did not see playing time.

Sa'eed Nelson led American (0-2) with 17 points and Larry Motuzis added 15. The Eagles shot 29 of 39 from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Coming off two road games against Big 12 opponents, Kansas State and West Virginia, the Eagles can move forward optimistically with back-to-back double-figure games from Motuzis.

With a blowout loss to Texas A&M in Germany and a sluggish start against American, the Mountaineers will need to improve their scoring output to be competitive in the Big 12 come late December.

UP NEXT

American continues their season-opening road trip at Wagner on Saturday.

West Virginia finishes the week with a home game against Morgan State on Saturday.

