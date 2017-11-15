Sports

Huff runs for 185 yards, 2 TDs; N. Illinois beats WMU 35-31

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 11:14 PM

DEKALB, Ill.

Jordan Huff ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 185 yards as Northern Illinois scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Western Michigan 35-31 on Wednesday night.

Huff had a 31-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and scored from 14 yards out to tie the game 28-28 early in the fourth quarter. The Huskies' Marcus Childers threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Brinkman with 6:20 remaining to cap the scoring.

Northern Illinois (8-3, 6-1 Mid-American Conference) ran out the last five minutes of the game, highlighted by Tre Harbison's 12-yard run on a third-and-10 with about a minute left.

Reece Goddard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score for Western Michigan (6-5, 4-3). Jarvion Franklin had 115 yards rushing and a touchdown. Tyron Arnett had three catches for 93 yards.

Sutton Smith recovered a Goodard fumble in the second quarter and returned it 58 yards into the end zone to give the Huskies a 21-14 halftime lead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video