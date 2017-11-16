Sports

UNLV controls Prairie View A&M from the start in 98-63 win

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 12:38 AM

LAS VEGAS

Anthony Smith scored 17 points and Jordan Johnson tallied 16 points, and UNLV rolled to a 98-63 victory against winless Prairie View A&M on Wednesday night.

All five UNLV starters scored within the first five minutes and Kris Clyburn's layup gave UNLV (2-0) an 11-0 lead that largely went unchallenged. Zachary Hamilton's layup with 10:14 before half brought Prairie View A&M (0-3) within 22-13 which marked the last time the Panthers trailed by single digits.

UNLV led 55-41 at the break and finished shooting 37 of 71 (52 percent) from the floor; better than its 50 percent (19 for 38) from the free-throw line. UNLV scored 32 points off 21 Panthers turnovers and outscored them 60-24 in the paint.

Hamilton led the Panthers with 15 points. Gary Blackston added 12 points and Shaquille Preston had 10.

