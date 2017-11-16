Sports

San Diego beats Robert Morris 65-53

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 12:41 AM

SAN DIEGO

Isaiah Wright scored 17 points with eight rebounds and six assists as San Diego kept Robert Morris winless with a 65-53 victory at the Grand Canyon Classic on Wednesday night.

Yauhen Massalski added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Toreros (2-0). Alex Floresca had 10 points and three rebounds. The team averaged 37 percent shooting from the field, 75 percent from the line and had a 44-32 rebounding edge over Robert Morris.

San Diego led 30-27 at the break but Robert Morris tied it up 33-33 early in the second period. The Toreros battled back and a dunk by Juwan Gray followed by a 3-pointer by Olin Carter III put them up 57-47 with 4:52 to play. Massalski dunked to stretch it 63-49 with 3:06 left and the Toreros cruised from there.

Leondre Washington scored 15 points for the Colonels (0-3). Dachon Burke added 11 points and Malik Petteway had six rebounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video