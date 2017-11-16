Fired FIFA ethics officials set up advice agency in Zurich

FILE - This is a Wednesday, May 10, 2017 file photo of German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert, left, and Swiss prosecutor Cornel Borbely as they speak after a FIFA ethics press conference in Manama, Bahrain. The prosecutor and judge removed from FIFA’s ethics committee in May have set up an agency to advise on integrity in sports. The Sports Governance Unit says German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert and Swiss prosecutor Cornel Borbely will lead the Zurich-based firm. AP Photo