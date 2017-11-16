Big 12 Spotlight: Title matchup maybe easy, or all tied up

FILE- In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley greets wide receiver Marquise Brown 5) as he comes back to the bench during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The most straightforward championship game scenario for the Big 12 would be No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 11 TCU both winning their remaining two games and meeting again Dec. 2. Then again, nothing ever seems to come that easy for the Big 12. “Look, there's never a perfect answer. We've always said that, and everybody knows that,” Riley said. “The best thing being is you're going to have the best two teams in the league playing again there on the last week."