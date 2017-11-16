Sports

Georgia Southern soars over Bluefield State 120-52

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 09:52 PM

STATESBORO, Ga.

Ike Smith had 20 points to lead seven Georgia Southern players in double figures as the Eagles soared past Division II Bluefield State 120-52 on Thursday night for their third straight win.

Jake Allsmiller had 17 points, Shawn O'Connell 14 with 11 rebounds and Quan Jackson added a career-best 13 points for Georgia Southern (3-0). Tookie Brown had 12 points and Jared Hamilton chipped in 11 points as 11 Eagles put points on the board.

Smith hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring for the Eagles and they led 25-15 midway through the first period. They pushed the lead to 50-30 at the break and overwhelmed Bluefield State 70-22 in the second half.

The Eagles dominated the boards, 68-41 and made 17 more free throws than Bluefield.

Korey Williams had 11 points to lead the Big Blues.

