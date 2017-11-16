Sports

Burns leads Colgate past Cornell, 72-61 in home opener

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 10:08 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HAMILTON, N.Y.

Jordan Burns scored 14 and Colgate bounced back from a tough loss in its season opener at UConn to beat Cornell, 72-61 in its home opener Thursday night.

The Raiders stayed within five points of the Huskies through much of the second half only to see UConn pull away late for a 70-58 win.

Jordan Swopshire and Jack Ferguson each contributed a dozen points for Colgate and Sean O'Brien added 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Raiders shot 24 of 62 from the field (38.7 percent), but knocked down 11 of 25 shots from behind the arc (44 percent).

Cornell, which lost its opener at Syracuse, came into the game looking to build momentum following its first win of the season Monday over Binghamton. Matt Morgan spearheaded the effort with 23 points but the Big Red offense hit just 5 of 27 shots from behind the arc.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video