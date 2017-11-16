Sports

Atwood, Weisbrod help Lamar beat Jarvis Christian

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 11:21 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas

T.J. Atwood had career highs of 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Colton Weisbrod had a double-double to lead Lamar to a 103-66 win over NAIA Jarvis Christian on Thursday night.

Weisbrod finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Josh Nzeakor added 14 points and Nick Garth scored 13 — including four 3-pointers — with seven assists for Lamar (3-0). Garth, a junior, moved past Keith Veney into third on the school's career list with 169 made 3s.

The Cardinals never trailed, used a 9-0 run to open a 12-point lead nine minutes in and scored 25 of the last 32 first-half points to take a 52-30 lead into the break. Jarvis Christian went scoreless for more than five minutes, and then for four more, during a 25-4 run that pushed the lead to 44 points with 6:58 to go.

Chasten King had 15 points and Eric Stewart scored 13 for the Bulldogs.

The Cardinals outrebounded Jarvis Christian 51-33, including 19-10 on the offensive glass, and scored 27 second-chance points.

