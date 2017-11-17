FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo taken with slow shutter speed, athletes pass the Olympic rings during the men's 50K cross-country race at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. World Anti-Doping Agency investigations into doping haven't encouraged Russian athletes to speak out about abuses, but instead, there is a public hunt for whistleblowers, as Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017, Russia seems to move closer to a ban from the upcoming Winter Olympics.
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo taken with slow shutter speed, athletes pass the Olympic rings during the men's 50K cross-country race at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. World Anti-Doping Agency investigations into doping haven't encouraged Russian athletes to speak out about abuses, but instead, there is a public hunt for whistleblowers, as Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017, Russia seems to move closer to a ban from the upcoming Winter Olympics.
Sports

IOC to decide Dec. 5 if Russia goes to 2018 Winter Olympics

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 06:42 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The International Olympic Committee says it will decide on Dec. 5 if Russia can compete at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Russia faces being banned from the Feb. 9-25 games in South Korea as punishment for state-backed doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The IOC says a "decision with regard to the participation of Russian athletes in the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 will be taken" by its executive board.

IOC President Thomas Bach is scheduled to announce the decision at a 7.30 p.m. (1830 GMT) news conference.

The IOC awaits reports from two commissions created to verify evidence detailed by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren.

One panel is prosecuting Russian athletes who competed at Sochi. The other is studying if Russian state agencies were involved.

