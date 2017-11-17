Sports

Northern Kentucky tops JMU in Island of the Bahamas Showcase

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 07:57 PM

NASSAU, Bahamas

Lavone Holland II made four 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help Northern Kentucky hold off James Madison 87-78 on Friday in opening round of the Island of the Bahamas Showcase.

Northern Kentucky had a 21-11 lead midway through the first half and extended its advantage to 44-24 at the break. The Norse led by as many as 25 points in the second half, but JMU rallied within six points with 41 seconds to go.

NKU's Carson Williams made 1 of 2 free throws with 27 seconds remaining, blocked a shot at the other end and Holland sealed it with two makes at the foul line.

Jordan Garnett and Jalen Tate each added 15 points for Northern Kentucky (3-0). Williams scored 12 and Drew McDonald 11.

Stuckey Mosley led James Madison (1-2) with 20 points and four 3-pointers. Joey McLean added 14 points and Ramone Snowden 10.

