Sports

Humphrey scores 17, leads Stanford past Northeastern 73-59

Associated Press

November 17, 2017 08:12 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

STANFORD, Calif.

Michael Humphrey had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Isaac White added 17 points and Stanford beat Northeastern 73-59 on Friday.

Reid Travis scored 16 points for the Cardinal (3-1), who host defending national champion North Carolina on Monday night.

Donnell Gresham, Jr. scored 15 points to lead Northeastern (2-1), which fell to 0-4 against the Pac-12 in its first-time meeting with Stanford. Bolden Brace added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Stanford scored 11 unanswered points to open a 54-35 lead at the midpoint of the second half. Northeastern missed seven straight shots over its scoreless 5:27 streak.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Huskies responded with an 11-0 run of their own to pull within 56-52 with seven minutes left. Gresham, Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 5:42 remaining and Northeastern was within 57-55.

Stanford took over from there, opening a double-digit lead and holding on.

Brace hit a 3-pointer early in the game to put Northeastern ahead, 10-9. Stanford followed with a 24-9 run over the next 13 minutes to go ahead 33-19.

Gresham Jr. hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to bring the Huskies within 33-24 of Stanford at the intermission.

BIG PICTURE

Northeastern: The Huskies are participating in the PK80 Invitational, of which this game is included, but will never step foot in Portland for a bracket game. Instead, they will play at Ohio State and then travel to Nashville for non-bracketed games against Utah State and Furman.

Stanford: The schedule gets decidedly more difficult; with North Carolina and Florida the next two games for the Cardinal and a meeting with either Gonzaga or Ohio State the following day. Stanford also has a home game scheduled against Kansas just before Christmas.

UP NEXT

Northeastern: Travels to Ohio State for a Sunday afternoon game.

Stanford: Hosts defending national champion North Carolina on Monday night.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video