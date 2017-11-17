Kansas State's Xavier Sneed
Sports

Kansas State beats UC Irvine 71-49

Associated Press

November 17, 2017 11:22 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MANHATTAN, Kan.

Kamau Stokes had 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting and Kansas State started quickly on its way to a 71-49 victory over UC Irvine on Friday night.

The Wildcats (3-0) used a balanced attack to jump to an 11-0 lead while the Anteaters (2-2) could not get anything to fall with a 0-for-6 start from the field.

Xavier Sneed added 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting, including two 3-point baskets, for the Wildcats.

UC Irvine briefly got the deficit within single digits at 39-30 early in the second half but could not overcome its turnovers and poor shooting.

Brad Greene had nine points to lead the Anteaters.

BIG PICTURE

For the second straight ballgame, the Wildcats held an opponent to under 30 percent shooting. On the offensive end, Kansas State was inconsistent and careless with the basketball at times. The interior was another concern for Kansas State as they were outrebounded 39-37.

UP NEXT

UC Irvine: The Anteaters travel to Tempe, Ariz., to play Arizona State on Sunday.

Kansas State: The Wildcats will host Northern Arizona on Monday.

