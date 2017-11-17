Sports

Miami (OH) outlasts LIU Brooklyn in Jamaica Classic

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 11:24 PM



MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica

Rod Mills Jr. came off the bench to score 19 points and Logan McLane and Jalen Adaway finished with double-doubles to help Miami (OH) hold off LIU-Brooklyn 78-74 at the Jamaica Classic on Friday night.

Mills hit 6 of 10 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and also grabbed six rebounds. McLane totaled 16 points and 10 boards, while Adaway chipped in with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Point guard Darrian Ringo had a well-rounded game for the RedHawks (3-0), tallying 12 points, nine assists, eight steals and six rebounds.

Joel Hernandez tossed in 25 points for the Blackbirds (1-3). He added nine rebounds and five assists. Zach Coleman hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 with nine rebounds, while Raiquan Clark, who came in averaging a team-best 24 points per game, scored 15.

Nike Sibande's 3-pointer with 7:20 remaining in the first half keyed a 16-2 run that gave the RedHawks a 34-21 halftime lead.

The Blackbirds battled back in the second half and pulled within 74-70 on a Julian Batts 3-pointer with 57 seconds left to play. Coleman hit from beyond the arc to cut the lead to 76-74 with 4 seconds left. Two Ringo free throws sealed the win for the RedHawks.

