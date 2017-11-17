Sports

Lewis has career night, E Illinois downs IUPUI 80-79

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 11:24 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CHARLESTON, Ill.

Terrell Lewis scored a career-high 25 points with seven 3-pointers and made both of his free throws, including the game-winner, and Eastern Illinois rallied to beat IUPUI 80-79 in its home opener on Friday night.

Jajuan Starks totaled career highs with 16 points and eight rebounds, D'Angelo Jackson added 11 points and Lewis had five assists. The Panthers (1-2) were outshot from the field 59.6 percent to 51.1 percent, but made 23 of 31 free throws to IUPUI's 3 of 7.

Lewis tied it at 79 on his first free throw of the game and won it on his second with six seconds left to play. Muusa Dama got a steal at the buzzer to preserve the win.

IUPUI led 41-38 at halftime after T.J. Henderson's 3-pointer, and led by as many as seven in the second half before Stark's layup with 9:32 to play sparked a 10-3 run capped by a 3 from Lewis to tie it at 69. Ray Crossland's layup put the Panthers up 78-77, but Aaron Brennan's bucket gave IUPUI a one-point lead before Terrell stepped to the foul line.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brennan led the Jaguars (1-2) with a career-high 25 points, Ron Patterson had 19 and Evan Hall 14.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video