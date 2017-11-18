Sports

San Francisco dispatches Sacramento State 69-56

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 12:28 AM

SAN FRANCISCO

Chase Foster scored 19 points and reserve Remu Raitanen contributed 12 points and six rebounds to guide San Francisco to a 69-56 win over Sacramento State on Friday night.

Jordan Ratinho added 10 points for the Dons (2-1), who are in the middle of a season-long five-game homestand.

San Francisco struggled on offense, connecting on 27 of 73 shots from the floor (37 percent) and a dismal 7-of-33 effort from 3-point range (21 percent). But the Dons forced 14 turnovers, while committing only five and nailed 8 of 9 free throws.

Jordan Tolbert topped the Hornets (1-2) with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, but he turned the ball over six times. Justin Strings added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Jamaree Bouyea scored five points as USF jumped out to a 9-1 lead and never trailed. Raitanen's 3-pointer with 27 seconds left in the first half gave the Dons a 40-24 lead at the break.

Sacramento State, which began a stretch of six straight road games, trails in the all-time series 11-3. The Hornets last defeated the Dons in 2005.

