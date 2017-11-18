Sports

Anthony Davis suffers concussion against Nuggets

Associated Press

November 18, 2017 12:28 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DENVER

New Orleans forward Anthony Davis left the Pelicans' game against Denver on Friday night in the opening minute of the third quarter with a concussion.

Davis was inadvertently hit in the face by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic's head as Jokic was backing him down with the ball.

Davis remained on the floor with his hands over his face for a minute before he walked to the locker room with 11:02 left in the quarter.

The team announced that he would not return.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Davis had 17 points and five rebounds before his exit.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video