Sports

WKU beats Middle Tennessee with game-winning FG in 3 OT

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 01:05 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

Ryan Nuss kicked a 37-yarder in the third overtime, and Western Kentucky rallied for a wild 41-38 victory over Middle Tennessee on Friday night.

Mike White threw for 485 yards and five touchdowns for Western Kentucky (6-5, 4-3 Conference USA). Lucky Jackson, Kylen Towner, and Nacarius Fant each had over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown catch. Fant had a game-high 14 receptions.

Tavares Thomas ran for two touchdowns for Middle Tennessee (5-6, 3-4).

Middle Tennessee's Brent Stockstill threw a touchdown pass and Darius Harris scored on a 40-yard fumble return to give the Blue Raiders a 17-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. White then threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Hilltoppers before Thomas's 2-yard run tied it 24-24 with about five minutes left.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The teams traded touchdowns in the first two overtimes. Middle Tennessee's Canon Rooker hooked a 42-yard field-goal attempt before Nuss, a junior, ended it with his first career walk-off field goal.

The Hilltoppers have won three of the last four overtime games between the teams dating back to 2011.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video