Kawasaki keeps title hopes alive with 1-0 win over Gamba

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 03:12 AM

TOKYO

Defender Elsinho scored late in the second half as Kawasaki Frontale beat Gamba Osaka 1-0 at home on Saturday to keep their J-League title hopes alive.

Elsinho scored his fifth goal of the season on a left-footed shot from close range in the 81st minute.

With the victory, Kawasaki now trails leaders Kashima Antlers by four points with two rounds remaining. Kashima, which is bidding for a record ninth J-League title, was idle on Saturday.

In other matches, Patric scored the winner in the as relegation-threatened Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Vissel Kobe 2-1. Kashiwa Reysol edged Jubilo Iwata 1-0 on an own goal and Cerezo Osaka thrashed Yokohama F Marinos 4-1.

Vegalta Sendai beat Omiya Ardija 3-0 while Sagan Tosu edged FC Tokyo 2-1. Albirex Niigata beat Ventforet Kofu 1-0.

