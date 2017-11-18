Sports

Geisenberger leads 1-2-3 German sweep in luge opener

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 07:03 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

IGLS, Austria

Natalie Geisenberger won to lead a German sweep of the medals at the first World Cup women's luge race of the Olympic season on Saturday.

Geisenberger, the reigning Olympic champion, got her 39th career win on tour to extend her record. Dajana Eitberger was second and Tatjana Huefner third to finish off the 1-2-3 finish for Germany, which also swept the medals in last season's World Cup opener.

Geisenberger's two-run time was 1 minute, 20.488 seconds. Eitberger finished in 1:20.661 and Huefner finished in 1:20.664.

Erin Hamlin of the U.S. was second after the first run, but a disastrous, wobbling start to her second run robbed all of her speed potential and sent her freefalling to a 21st-place finish. Emily Sweeney wound up as the top U.S. finisher, placing 14th.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video