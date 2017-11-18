Justyn Ross’ one-handed catch makes SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays

Central wide receiver Justyn Ross’ exploits on the football field are starting to gain national attention.
Ross made a one-handed touchdown catch on a seven-yard score in Friday night’s 42-14 victory, and ESPN’s “SportsCenter” took note. The show not only tweeted out video of the play courtesy WRBL’s Brendan Robertson, but it also ranked the catch at No. 8 in Friday’s Top 10 plays.
What. A. Catch. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/kXz2AbMr9i— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 18, 2017
ESPN anchor Lisa Kerney offered the following play-by-play of the catch:
“Alabama high school football playoffs — it’s that time — and Central High School. Justyn Ross … one hand! Check that out. Touchdown. The No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama, and I wonder why.”
Ross broke down the play after the game concluded.
“I gave him a move to the inside and then went back out. He had my whole left side, and I didn’t have nothing but my right arm,” Ross said. “If the ball is in the air and I have a chance, I’m going to make the play.”
I still can’t believe it bro . this for my grandma . https://t.co/JIr99mAwzJ— Justyn Ross . (@_Jross5) November 18, 2017
Ross had a tremendous night for the Red Devils, making four receptions for 61 yards and three touchdowns. He now has 32 receptions for 655 yards and 12 touchdown receptions this season.
Ross’ efforts helped Central advance to the Class 7A semifinals for the third consecutive year.
