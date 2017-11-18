Central’s Justyn Ross continues to make plays that defy explanation in his senior season as a Red Devil.
Central’s Justyn Ross continues to make plays that defy explanation in his senior season as a Red Devil. Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\Darrell Roaden
Central’s Justyn Ross continues to make plays that defy explanation in his senior season as a Red Devil. Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\Darrell Roaden

Sports

Justyn Ross’ one-handed catch makes SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

November 18, 2017 09:03 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Central wide receiver Justyn Ross’ exploits on the football field are starting to gain national attention.

Ross made a one-handed touchdown catch on a seven-yard score in Friday night’s 42-14 victory, and ESPN’s “SportsCenter” took note. The show not only tweeted out video of the play courtesy WRBL’s Brendan Robertson, but it also ranked the catch at No. 8 in Friday’s Top 10 plays.

ESPN anchor Lisa Kerney offered the following play-by-play of the catch:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Alabama high school football playoffs — it’s that time — and Central High School. Justyn Ross … one hand! Check that out. Touchdown. The No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama, and I wonder why.”

Ross broke down the play after the game concluded.

“I gave him a move to the inside and then went back out. He had my whole left side, and I didn’t have nothing but my right arm,” Ross said. “If the ball is in the air and I have a chance, I’m going to make the play.”

Ross had a tremendous night for the Red Devils, making four receptions for 61 yards and three touchdowns. He now has 32 receptions for 655 yards and 12 touchdown receptions this season.

Ross’ efforts helped Central advance to the Class 7A semifinals for the third consecutive year.

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video