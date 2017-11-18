Sports

Taylor hits 7 3-pointers in Evansville's 66-61 win

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 07:03 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

EVANSVILLE, Ind.

Ryan Taylor made a career-record seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead undefeated Evansville to a 66-61 victory over Binghamton on Saturday.

Taylor, a junior averaging 23 points per game coming in, was 10 of 22 from the field and 7 of 10 from the arc. Dru Smith added 11 points and nine assists for the Purple Aces (4-0).

Binghamton (1-3) trailed by 12 at halftime but got within one on a 3-point play by Everson Davis with 3:13 remaining. But Taylor hit his seventh 3-pointer on Evansville's next trip down the floor and Noah Frederking added a bucket a minute later for a six-point edge. The Aces hit six free throws in the final 39 seconds to keep the Bearcats at bay.

J.C. Show hit 6 of 7 from the arc and 9 of 12 overall in scoring 27 points for the Bearcats. Davis added 12 points and Thomas Bruce 11 points along with three blocks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video