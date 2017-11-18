Sports

Central Arkansas blanks Abilene Christian 34-0, finish 9-0

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 08:10 PM

CONWAY, Ark.

Hayden Hildebrand fired a 78-yard bomb to Brandon Cox in the first minute of the game and Central Arkansas limited Abilene Christian to just 172 total yards of offense while shutting out the Wildcats, 34-0 to complete an undefeated Southland Conference season Saturday.

Jarvis Cooler ran 38 yards for a touchdown and Matt Cummins kicked field goals of 26- and 25-yards in the first half to give the Bears a 20-0 advantage at intermission.

Central Arkansas (10-1, 9-0), ranked No. 3 in the FCS, controlled the ball for more than 40 minutes in the game, grinding out 319 yards rushing while Hildebrand completed 10 of 18 passes for 176 yards. Carlos Blackman carried 20 times for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Kade Munden completed 12 of 27 passes for 147 yards to lead Abilene Christian (2-9, 2-7).

The Wildcats finish the season on a six-game losing streak.

