Sports

San Diego coasts to 35-7 win over Marist

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 08:30 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SAN DIEGO

Anthony Lawrence connected with Justin Priest for two touchdowns Saturday and San Diego beat Marist 35-7 to go undefeated in Pioneer Football League matchups for the second straight season.

Zach Nelson, Blake Martin and Emilio Martinez all had rushing TDs for San Diego (9-2, 8-0), which clinched the league title last week with a 63-7 win over Davidson to qualify for the FCS playoffs.

Lawrence finished 13 of 26 for 119 yards and had an interception. Priest had six catches for 51 yards, including the 7- and 12-yard TD grabs.

Marist (4-7, 3-5) outgained the Torreros 305-271 but had three turnovers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jacob Hallenbeck was 13-of-28 passing for 240 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown throw to Juston Christian, who finished with three catches for 105 yards.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video