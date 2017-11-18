Sports

Lochner wins four-man bobsled gold, Bascue gets silver

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 08:34 PM

PARK CITY, Utah

Germany's Johannes Lochner drove to gold in a World Cup four-man race Saturday night, with Codie Bascue of the U.S. getting second and Brad Hall getting a historic third for Britain.

Lochner teamed with Marc Rademacher, Christopher Weber and Christian Rasp for the victory, the fourth of his World Cup four-man career. They finished two runs at Utah Olympic Park in 1 minute, 35.44 seconds.

Bascue and the team of Nathan Weber, Carlo Valdes and Sam McGuffie were second in 1:35.49.

Hall gave Britain just its second four-man medal in the last 20 years. He was in a sled with Bruce Tasker, Joel Fearon and Gregory Cackett and took third in 1:35.56, after holding the lead after the first run.

The series continues next weekend in Whistler, British Columbia.

