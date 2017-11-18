Sports

Bowling Green snaps FGCU's road streak with 83-80 win

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 08:38 PM

November 18, 2017 08:38 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio

Justin Turner scored 20 points, Dylan Frye hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left and Bowling Green beat Florida Gulf Coast 83-80 Saturday night, ending the Eagles' 10-game road winning streak — the second-longest in the country.

Frye made it 80-74 with 1:17 to go with a 3, but the Eagles scored six straight to tie it with 6 seconds left. Frye, who was just 3-of-11 shooting, won it with a deep 3.

FGCU (2-1) entered having won 10 straight road games dating to last year and hoped to tie Gonzaga's 11-game streak, the nation's longest.

Demajeo Wiggins scored 14 points for the Falcons (2-1), Frye finished with 12, Rodrick Caldwell had 11 and Derek Koch grabbed 11 rebounds.

Bowling Green made 23 of 33 free throws (69.7 percent) as the Eagles got into foul trouble early.

FGCU led 43-40 at halftime but five Eagles had two fouls each.

Christian Terrell led FGCU with 18 points and Goodwin had 17.

