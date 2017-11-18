Sports

Griffin scrambles for 3 to secure Saint Peter's 70-61 win

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 09:49 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Nick Griffin hit a 3-point jumper after a scramble for the ball in the final minute to seal a 70-61 victory for Saint Peter's over Sacred Heart on Saturday night.

Sacred Heart had pulled to 64-61 with 1:30 remaining following two Kinnon LaRose free throws when Griffin nailed the trey. He followed with three free throws for the final score to secure the Pioneers (1-2) first victory. Griffin drilled 4 of 9 from long range for a career-high 23 points. Davauhnte Turner made four from beyond the arc for a career-best 18 points.

Saint Peters trailed 29-18 with 6:39 left in the first half. Turner and Griffin had back-to-back layups to start a 16-4 run that led to a 34-33 lead at the break. The Peacocks never trailed again as they quickly pushed the advantage to 54-40 with 12:58 remaining.

LaRose had 13 points for Sacred Heart which has dropped three straight to open the season.

